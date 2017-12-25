 Fayose slams Buhari over 7.7m job loss in 2yrs | Nigeria Today
Fayose slams Buhari over 7.7m job loss in 2yrs

Posted on Dec 25, 2017

EKITI State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, said it is alarming that under the All Progressives Congress, APC, 7.74 million Nigerians lost their jobs within the last two years, saying “it is shameful that instead of creating the 3 million jobs it promised Nigerians yearly, the APC government has created unemployment.” He lamented what he described […]

