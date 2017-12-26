 Fayose Supervises Petrol Station in Ekiti | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose Supervises Petrol Station in Ekiti

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Fayose Supervises Petrol Station in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose supervises the selling of Petrol at Alade Petrol Station in Ekiti State. This is to ensure that the people are buying at the normal rate of N145 per Litre.

Speaking at the station, one of the customers who benefited from the gestures said “I am happy to buy at the normal rate, I have been buying at N300/400 per Litre. I heard that the Governor was here supervising the selling. So, I rushed back here to benefit from it. Thanks to the Governor.” 

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.