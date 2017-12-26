Fayose Supervises Petrol Station in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose supervises the selling of Petrol at Alade Petrol Station in Ekiti State. This is to ensure that the people are buying at the normal rate of N145 per Litre.

Speaking at the station, one of the customers who benefited from the gestures said “I am happy to buy at the normal rate, I have been buying at N300/400 per Litre. I heard that the Governor was here supervising the selling. So, I rushed back here to benefit from it. Thanks to the Governor.”

