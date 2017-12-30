Fayose’s muscling Ekiti people, he has become pharaoh – Adeyeye – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Fayose's muscling Ekiti people, he has become pharaoh – Adeyeye
Daily Post Nigeria
A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has accused the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, of intimidating the people. Adeyeye described Fayose as pharaoh of Ekiti and accused the governor of …
Adeyeye camp alleges intimidation of Ekiti PDP members by Fayose
Nothing shows PDP has changed, it's only seeking power to continue stealing —Fayemi
