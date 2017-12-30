 Fayose’s muscling Ekiti people, he has become pharaoh – Adeyeye | Nigeria Today
Fayose’s muscling Ekiti people, he has become pharaoh – Adeyeye

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has accused the Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, of intimidating the people. Adeyeye described Fayose as pharaoh of Ekiti and accused the governor of harassing other members of the party that do not belong to his group. The former minister of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

