FCTA imposes curfew on Bwari town

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA has announced a 6 p.m to 6 a.m curfew on Bwari area of Abuja. This followed an outbreak of fight on Christmas day between Hausas and Gbagis. FCTA Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello, announced the curfew after a closed-door meeting with stakeholders in the Area Council. He told newsmen that […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

