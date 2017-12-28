Femi Fani-Kayode reacts to Buhari’s son accident with Bible passage

In reaction to the President’s son, Yusuf Buhari Bike accident, former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode popularly called FFK used a bible passage to pass across a message to the President.

He used the story of Pharaoh to tell Buhari to resign as the President of Nigeria. He noted that Yusuf Buhari’s accident is a sign from God to let the people of ‘Nigeria go’ by resigning.

He opined that another thing might happen if Buhari did not take the accident as a sign from God.

FFK wrote : God told Pharaoh to “let my people go”. Pharaoh asked who He was? God told him “I am the I Am, that I Am” and sent signs of His awesome power. It cost Pharaoah both his own life and that of his son. Signs have been sent. Next comes the axe. Let God’s people go!

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

