FFK Discovers Yet Another 2 Dead Men Appointed By Buhari, Taken The List From 3 To 5
Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has discovered two more additional dead men Mr. President appointed to the board of Federal Parastatals. This is indeed a disgrace to Nigeria and a shame to its citizens.
Mr. Kayode (SAN) drew the attention of the media to the 2 more dead men he discovered via his official Twitter account stating that Nigeria has now become a laughing stock and butt of cruel jokes in the International Community.
FFK tweeted this;
Garba Attahiru and Umar Dange are the latest additions to the list of dead men that Buhari has appointed to the boards of Federal Parastatals. This takes the number from 3 to 5. Nigeria has now become the laughing stock and the butt cruel jokes in the international community.
It is called corpsocracy; the rulership of the living by the dead. And President “walking dead” Buhari is its Chief Priest and primary advocate and promoter.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!