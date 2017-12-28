FG reduces exposure in domestic borrowing – DMO – The Nation Newspaper
The Nation Newspaper
FG reduces exposure in domestic borrowing – DMO
The Nation Newspaper
The Debt Management Office ( DMO ) says the Federal Government is reducing its exposure in the domestic market to pave way for borrowings by corporate entities. Ms Patience Oniha, the DMO's Director-General, told newsmen in Lagos that government had …
