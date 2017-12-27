FG to sell five mining corporation subsidiaries for N165.5bn

The Federal government intends to sell the remaining five out of the twenty three subsidiaries of the Nigerian Mining Corporation (NMC) for N165,547,000 following an approval, last Friday by the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) for the deal. The NCP, the country’s Privatisation decision maker approved the sale of Naraguta Bricks and Clay Company to…

