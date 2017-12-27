 FG to sell five mining corporation subsidiaries for N165.5bn | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG to sell five mining corporation subsidiaries for N165.5bn

Posted on Dec 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

FG to market mining investment at 2017 China Expo

The Federal government intends to sell the remaining five out of the twenty three subsidiaries of the Nigerian Mining Corporation (NMC) for N165,547,000 following an approval, last Friday by the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) for the deal. The NCP, the country’s Privatisation decision maker approved the sale of Naraguta Bricks and Clay Company to…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post FG to sell five mining corporation subsidiaries for N165.5bn appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.