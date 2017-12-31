Fight for your son – BBOG convener tells Aisha Buhari

Aisha Yesufu, Co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls Group on Sunday encouraged wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha to fight for the best medical care for her son. Aisha Buhari who has been on bed rest since Yusuf’s accident was on Friday admitted at Cedarcrest Hospital for high blood pressure. The BBOG Convener via her […]

Fight for your son – BBOG convener tells Aisha Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

