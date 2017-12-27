Fire guts N183m TETFund project in Zamfara school

Zamfara Government has described the fire that gutted the N183 million Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) intervention project at the State College of Education, Maru, as unfortunate. The acting State Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala who visited the College on Tuesday to assess the damage, noted that the inferno caused a great loss to the institution […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

