Firm celebrates 10th anniversary, recommends solutions to diseases

A leading indigenous Manufacturing herbal medicine in Nigeria, Ruzu Natural Health Products and services celebrated its 10th anniversary with fanfare. The ceremony which was held at the Pistis Hub,Maryland ,Lagos was intertwined with ten years of keeping the world healthy and a book launch titled “Nature Gift’, to provide herbal solutions to human health challenges.

The chairman of the occasion, High Chief Johnson Ossai Opone, in his remarks, commended the management of the company and clients for their dedication, hard work and loyalty. Opone recalled that the idea behind the establishment of the company was to provide employment for the youths, create wealth and products to tackle prevailing ailments around the world. He said that Ruzu is a product that believes that when you work hard, create wealth and employment, the nation will be grateful.

He urged the government and the bank of industry to support his expansion project, so that more jobs will be created for the teeming youth population in the country. Earlier in his welcome address, the Managing Director of Ruzu Natural Health Products and services, Dr. Robert Onyemaechi Uzu, said, “The company was incorporated in 2007 with the objective of creating a forum where those who have lost hope in health and are in financial dismay can boast of good health and financial freedom, these include production of curative and effective herbal drugs, herbal treatment, distribution of herbal products and other related products.

Uzu said “We have grown organically to become a leading name in herbal medicine, because the company has built an excellent reputation for quality and efficacy over the past 10 years of existence.”

He noted “The success story of our company and the celebration of this milestone will be incomplete, if not impossible without our collective efforts and valuable contributions made by Avenues to Nigeria Wealth Nigeria Limited, a company that brought Ruzu products to Limelight.”Uzu said. He urged Nigerians to believe and patronize what they have, to make Nigeria great and industrious.

