FirstBank to Hold Youth Mentoring Programme

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced it is convening a youth mentoring session, themed: “Building a Financially Literate Tribe.”

The event, which would be hosted by the Chairman of the bank, Ibukun Awosika, is being organised to drive a culture of financial literacy among the youth and create a consciousness of financial efficiency in their daily activities; in business, entrepreneurship, career and personal lives.

The programme expected to hold in Lagos, would convene about 1,000 youths to equip them with the knowledge of money management, entrepreneurship skills, and financial independence, thereby securing their future and placing them on the path to financial freedom and productivity.

A statement from the bank explained that Awosika would be speaking at the event along with the Managing Director, dkbMarkets, Dr. Remi Banjoko, as well as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bestman Games Limited, Nimi Akinkugbe.

“They would share practical experiences on the art and finesse of money growth, investments and entrepreneurship with participants to build a financially literate tribe that would sustain the culture of financial literacy amongst their friends, class mates, and associates,” the statement explained.

Speaking on the event, the Group Head, Products & Marketing Support, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Abiodun Famuyiwa said: “The Youth Mentoring Session with Mrs. Awosika is one of our many interventions in Financial Literacy as we continue to engage our youths to build a sound financial system and positive economic environment.

“To support the bank’s financial literacy drive, First Bank has carefully designed the MeFirst (13 – 17 years) and XploreFirst (18 – 24 years) products to meet the financial needs of the given demographics whilst also ensuring that the account holders acquire the rudiments of banking and financial literacy required for financial independence”.

