Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Antonio Conte has refused to be drawn into speculation linking Chelsea with interest in Bayern Munich’s Arturo Vidal, but labelled the midfielder a “fantastic player”.

David Moyes is keen on a January move for Steven N’Zonzi as West Ham look to bolster their squad.

Roy Hodgson has refused to guarantee that Wilfried Zaha will remain a Crystal Palace player by the end of the January transfer window.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Jose Mourinho has demanded more transfer funds to improve the Manchester United squad after their 2-2 draw with Burnley.

Manchester City have been handed an Alexis Sanchez boost after Arsenal “make a move for replacement”, despite Arsene Wenger insisting there have been no further developments.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho has been told he won’t regret moving to Barcelona in a latest blatant attempt by the Catalans to persuade the player to again agitate for a transfer.

Everton’s Ross Barkley is on Tottenham’s January radar as Chelsea face competition for his January signature.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Newcastle youngster Sean Longstaff is wanted by League One promotion chasers Scunthorpe United.

Rafa Benitez is set to make decisions on four loaned out players including Adam Armstrong.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

West Brom boss Alan Pardew is considering a move for out-of-favour Stoke right-back Glen Johnson.

THE SENTINEL

Tony Pulis has dropped the slightest hint that Stoke City might have made contact with him before he took the plunge and joined Middlesbrough.

Stoke are interested in signing Besiktas defender Dusko Tosic.

THE DAILY ECHO

Mauricio Pellegrino says he does not regret Southampton’s decision to keep hold of Virgil van Dijk in the summer.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Carlos Carvalhal has emerged as a potential candidate for Swansea City job.

Cardiff City are looking to sign a Premier League loan star after Neil Warnock holds talks with Vincent Tan.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Nottingham Forest target John McGinn has reiterated he is in “no rush” to leave Hibernian and says he has learnt to deal with all the transfer talk.

EVENING GAZETTE

New Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis was in demand but the Boro challenge appealed to him.

