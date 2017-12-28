Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

West Ham boss David Moyes says his focus in the January transfer window will be recruiting reinforcements for central midfield and the right flank.

Arsene Wenger has hinted Jose Mourinho should stop complaining about being unable to match Manchester City’s spending power.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Juventus have reportedly named their price for Manchester United target Paulo Dybala

Real Madrid are reportedly ready to sell another United transfer target, Gareth Bale, in January.

Manchester City will assess Vincent Kompany’s latest injury as the winter transfer window approaches.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Liverpool were so concerned that Manchester City would attempt to hijack their £75m move for Virgil van Dijk that they embarked on an emergency dash to the south coast.

Everton make £20m striker Cenk Tosun their top transfer target for January

Everton boss Sam Allardyce says James McCarthy may have to overcome a mental barrier if he is to return to full fitness.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Rafa Benitez insists he must work with managing director Lee Charnley over the next few weeks in order to find the players who will keep Newcastle United in the Premier League.

Sunderland have been linked with a move for ex-Newcastle defender James Tavernier.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman is eyeing up to five Janaury additions to bolster his squad.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Keith Wyness has revealed that “all leave has been cancelled” as Aston Villa look to return to promotion form.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, the Newcastle United striker who has recently been linked with a move to West Bromwich Albion, has told the club that he wishes to leave in the January transfer window in order to source more regular first-team football.

THE SENTINEL

Stoke boss Mark Hughes fancies an ambitious move for exciting Ajax left winger Amin Younes, who has been promoted to the Germany senior squad over the last few months.

Port Vale no longer seem desperate buyers in transfer window, says Robbie Earle

THE DAILY ECHO

Saints plan to reinvest their world record £75m fee for Virgil van Dijk in new signings, but are unlikely to spend all the cash in January.

Maya Yoshida admits Southampton have got worse under Mauricio Pellegrino this season but has advised against another managerial change at the club.

SOUTH WALES EVENING POST

Besiktas are eyeing up a move for Cardiff City’s midfield enforcer Aaron Gunnarsson, according to reports in Turkey.

Cardiff are reportedly ready to bring striker Cameron Jerome back to South Wales.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Kevin Nolan was thrilled to see Jorge Grant back among the goals again after admitting speculation over the Notts County midfielder’s future had affected his form.

EVENING GAZETTE

Peterborough owner claims Boro ‘rejected’ chance to sign winger Marcus Maddison.

The post Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

