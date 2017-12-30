Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Arsenal’s stars are sick of Alexis Sanchez, want him out of the club and he was confronted by Jack Wilshere.

Southampton are facing competition from Stoke in their pursuit of Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge.

Pep Guardiola plans to remain as Manchester City boss beyond the third year of his contract.

Arsenal are lining up a move for Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha to replace Alexis Sanchez.

Stoke City are ready to offer Daniel Sturridge a deal and give him a chance of playing at the World Cup.

Liverpool could have signed Virgil van Dijk for as little as £3m in 2013.

Daniel Sturridge fears Liverpool will block a potential move to Southampton in January.

Amanda Staveley’s takeover of Newcastle is in jeopardy after talks with Mike Ashley hit a £50m wall.

Stoke boss Mark Hughes wants to land either Daniel Sturridge or Danny Ings on loan from Liverpool.

Chelsea plan to resume talks with Eden Hazard over a new contract in January and are confident of tying him down amid interest from Real Madrid.

Chelsea will make a second attempt to sign Ross Barkley in January and are also interested in Thomas Lemar.

Alan Pardew has admitted defeat in trying to keep Arsenal and Manchester City target Jonny Evans at the club.

