 Foreign debt servicing gulped $197.29m in Q3 – DMO
Foreign debt servicing gulped $197.29m in Q3 – DMO – The Punch

Foreign debt servicing gulped $197.29m in Q3 – DMO
Nigeria spent a total of $197.29m to service foreign debts in the third quarter of this year, the Debt Management Office said on Wednesday. Statistics obtained from the DMO in Abuja showed that multilateral sources accounted for 30 per cent of the

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

