Foreign debt servicing gulped $197.29m in Q3 – DMO – The Punch



The Punch Foreign debt servicing gulped $197.29m in Q3 – DMO

The Punch

Nigeria spent a total of $197.29m to service foreign debts in the third quarter of this year, the Debt Management Office said on Wednesday. Statistics obtained from the DMO in Abuja showed that multilateral sources accounted for 30 per cent of the …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

