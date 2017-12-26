Jailed former president Alberto Fujimori apologises to Peruvians after pardon sparks clashes – Telegraph.co.uk
|
Telegraph.co.uk
|
Jailed former president Alberto Fujimori apologises to Peruvians after pardon sparks clashes
Telegraph.co.uk
Alberto Fujimori, the jailed former president of Peru, has issued a public apology to the nation for wrongs committed under his government after a deal to release him provoked street clashes. Speaking in a videotaped message from his hospital bed on …
Forgive me, ex-president begs
Peru's ex-leader Fujimori asks for forgiveness amid heated protests
Former Peruvian president moved out of intensive care days after being pardoned
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!