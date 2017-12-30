 Former Kebbi Gov, deputy defect to APC | Nigeria Today
Former Kebbi Gov, deputy defect to APC

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

A former Kebbi governor, Alhaji Sa’idu Dakingari and his deputy, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliyu, on Friday defected to All Progressive Congress (APC) from PDP. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other top PDP members that defected to the APC included the former Secretary to the state government, Alhaji Rabiu Kamba, former member House of…

