Former Liverpool Defender Steven Caulker Quits QPR By Mutual Consent

Steven Caulker has left QPR by mutual consent.

Steven Caulker, 25, arrived at Loftus Road in 2014 but spent time on loan at Southampton and Liverpool in recent seasons.

The one-time England cap has not featured in QPR’s first team since September.

A statement on QPR’s official Twitter account said: “Steven Caulker has left #QPR by mutual consent with immediate effect. We wish him well for the future.”

Caulker broke into the England team for a brief period during his time at Tottenham, scoring on his only appearance – a 4-2 defeat to Sweden in 2012.

Caulker admitted earlier this year that he has suffered with drinking and gambling addictions, and that they became so serious that he even contemplated suicide

The post Former Liverpool Defender Steven Caulker Quits QPR By Mutual Consent appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

