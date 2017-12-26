 Matatu drivers, touts kill former student leader after quarrel over accident – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Matatu drivers, touts kill former student leader after quarrel over accident – The Standard

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Standard

Matatu drivers, touts kill former student leader after quarrel over accident
The Standard
A minor accident along Zimmerman road that caused the death of Joseph Kiarie Ngethe . He was killed by matatu crew at Zimmerman on 24th December,2017. Members of a famous Sacco allegedly hit his car and acosted him as he tries to argue over the
Former Maseno student leader killed in road rage incidentDaily Nation
Former student leader dies after rowdy matatu conductors viciously attack himTUKO.CO.KE
Former University leader allegedly beaten to death by matatu crewHivisasa

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.