Matatu drivers, touts kill former student leader after quarrel over accident – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Matatu drivers, touts kill former student leader after quarrel over accident
The Standard
A minor accident along Zimmerman road that caused the death of Joseph Kiarie Ngethe . He was killed by matatu crew at Zimmerman on 24th December,2017. Members of a famous Sacco allegedly hit his car and acosted him as he tries to argue over the …
Former Maseno student leader killed in road rage incident
Former student leader dies after rowdy matatu conductors viciously attack him
Former University leader allegedly beaten to death by matatu crew
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!