Former President Mahama appeals for peace in Liberia
Ghana News Agency
Former President Mahama appeals for peace in Liberia
Ghana News Agency
Accra, Dec 26, GNA – Former President John Dramani Mahama, Head of ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to Liberia has met two candidates with a call on them to exhibit maximum collaboration for peaceful and credible elections. He reiterated at separate …
