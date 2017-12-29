Soccer legend George Weah elected president of Liberia – New York Post
|
New York Post
|
Soccer legend George Weah elected president of Liberia
New York Post
MONROVIA, Liberia — Former FIFA World Player of the Year George Weah has been elected Liberia's new president by a wide margin as the West African nation faces its first democratic transfer of power in more than 70 years. Vice President Joseph Boakai …
Africa's Donald Trump? US President Isn't the only Political Outsider to Hit the Big Time
Ex-international footballer George Weah 'honoured' to be Liberia's new president
Football celebrates Weah's Liberia election victory
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!