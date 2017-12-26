Former Styl-Plus singer Tunde drops New Music Video “Kinimolese” | Watch on BN

“Kinimolese” is a classic musical piece from the artist Tunde, former member of boy band, Styl-Plus. It’s one of the songs of the trilogy “Three is a Crowd“. “Kinimolese” was written by Tunde Akinsanmi, White Night and Paul Play Dairo. The video was shot by FX Maximus Colors for BAT Records. Watch the video below:

