 Former Styl-Plus singer Tunde drops New Music Video "Kinimolese"
Former Styl-Plus singer Tunde drops New Music Video “Kinimolese” | Watch on BN

Posted on Dec 26, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

“Kinimolese” is a classic musical piece from the artist Tunde, former member of boy band, Styl-Plus. It’s one of the songs of the trilogy “Three is a Crowd“. “Kinimolese” was written by Tunde Akinsanmi, White Night and Paul Play Dairo. The video was shot by FX Maximus Colors for BAT Records. Watch the video below:

