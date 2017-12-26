 Four inhabitants of orphanage home wed in Kebbi | Nigeria Today
Four inhabitants of orphanage home wed in Kebbi

Posted on Dec 26, 2017

On Friday 22nd December, Governor Abubakar Atiku Badugu of Kebbi State and Emir Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammadu Illiyasu Bashar gave out four female orphans of the State Government Orphanage Home, Birnin Kebbi Childrens home, in marriage. The Nation reports that  N130,000 was paid as bride price in the nikkah ceremony which held at the Palace of Emir of Gwandu and […]

The post Four inhabitants of orphanage home wed in Kebbi appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

