 Four Killed, 36 Escape Ikot Ekpene Prison in Akwa-Ibom | Nigeria Today
Four Killed, 36 Escape Ikot Ekpene Prison in Akwa-Ibom

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Four inmates lost died on Wednesday while 36 others escaped in a jailbreak at Ikot Ekpene Prison, in Akwa Ibom state. A statement by the spokesman for the Akwa-Ibom Police Command, Ogbajie Ogbajie, said four of the fleeing prisoners were shot dead. Mr Ogbajie, an assistant superintendent of police, said seven of the escaped prisoners […]

