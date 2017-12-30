Four killed as Fulani herdsmen, farmers clash in Taraba
Four persons were killed on Thursday in a clash between the Fulani herdsmen and farmers in Minda, Lau Local Government Area of Taraba State. The Public Relations Officer, Taraba State Police Command, David Misal, confirmed the development. Misal said two persons were killed after the father of the young grazer, whom he identified as a […]
