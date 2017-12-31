Fraudster sentenced to 13275 years’ jail term – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Fraudster sentenced to 13275 years' jail term
The Punch
Pudit Kittithradilok, 34, received the harsh punishment after he pleaded guilty to operating a Ponzi scheme in Thailand that earned his companies upwards of $160m. His confession got him a 50 per cent discount on his jail term, which reduced it to 6 …
Thai Fraudster Sentenced To 13000 Years In Jail, Gets Only 6600 Years After Pleading Guilty
A Thai conman has been sentenced to over 13000 years in prison
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!