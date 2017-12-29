Fraudsters Forge Former CAN President’s Signature For Italy Visa
A visa fraud syndicate has been arrested by police for forging the signature of former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Cardinal John Onaiyekan. The suspects had reportedly approached the Italian consulate in Victoria Island, Lagos to obtain pilgrims visas to Rome with documents containing forged signature of Onaiyekan, who is the Catholic…
The post Fraudsters Forge Former CAN President’s Signature For Italy Visa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!