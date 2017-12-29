 Fraudsters Forge Former CAN President’s Signature For Italy Visa | Nigeria Today
Fraudsters Forge Former CAN President’s Signature For Italy Visa

Posted on Dec 29, 2017 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A visa fraud syndicate has been arrested by police for forging the signature of former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Cardinal John Onaiyekan. The suspects had reportedly approached the Italian consulate in Victoria Island, Lagos to obtain pilgrims visas to Rome with documents containing forged signature of Onaiyekan, who is the Catholic…

