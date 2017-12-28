 ‘Free, Fair, Transparent’ – ECOWAS Election Mission Describes Liberia’s Runoff – Front Page Africa | Nigeria Today
'Free, Fair, Transparent' – ECOWAS Election Mission Describes Liberia's Runoff – Front Page Africa

Posted on Dec 28, 2017


Monrovia – The head of ECOWAS Elections Observation Mission to Liberia, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, has described the just-ended runoff election as free, fair and transparent, urging political parties to remain restrain and peaceful until the final result

