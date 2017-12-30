 French Open championship : Serena Williams tastes defeat on her comeback | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

French Open championship : Serena Williams tastes defeat on her comeback

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Serena Williams suffered a defeat on her comeback from a maternity break as French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko powered to victory in the “first to ten points” final set at the Abu Dhabi exhibition tournament on Saturday. The 36-year-old Williams looked static and far from full fitness just four months after the birth of her […]

The post French Open championship : Serena Williams tastes defeat on her comeback appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.