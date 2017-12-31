 FRSC Promotes ‎1,925 Personnel | Nigeria Today
FRSC Promotes ‎1,925 Personnel

Posted on Dec 31, 2017

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has approved the promotion of 1,925 personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). Also, Mustapha approved the promotion of the Zonal Commanding Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Charge of Zone RS3HQ, Assistant Corps Marshal Abubakar Ringim to the rank […]

The post FRSC Promotes ‎1,925 Personnel appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

