FRSC promotes 1,925 personnel

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has approved the promotion of 685 Marshal Inspectors and 942 Road Marshal Assistants, urging them to re-dedicate themselves to duty. The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja. Kazeem said the Secretary to the Government […]

