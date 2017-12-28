Fuel Crisis: You Are Liars – PDP Tells APC, FG….Says FG Covering Monumental Fraud

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Federal Government of providing cover for huge sleazes directly involving APC interests and urged its officials to stop dishing out falsehood to “suffering” Nigerians. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan in a statement on Wednesday said it is completely reprehensible that the APC and the Federal Government…

The post Fuel Crisis: You Are Liars – PDP Tells APC, FG….Says FG Covering Monumental Fraud appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

