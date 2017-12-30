Fuel queues: Marketers inflicting pain on Nigerians during yuletide is callous – Baru

Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Dr Maikanti Baru, on Friday, said “the pains inflicted on Nigerians by marketers during yuletide was callous.” Baru, who said this to newsmen after a tour of some filling stations in Abuja, added that 1,733 trucks left various depots to various destinations nationwide to ease the […]

