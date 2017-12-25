Fuel scarcity an attempt to sabotage Christmas celebration – CAN
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said the current fuel scarcity is a deliberate attempt to sabotage the celebration of Christmas. The Association while reacting to the resurfacing long queues at filling stations across the country expressed worry over the sudden increase in fuel price. A statement issued by its director legal and public […]
