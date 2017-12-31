Fuel scarcity: Buhari summons Kachikwu, Baru – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Fuel scarcity: Buhari summons Kachikwu, Baru
Daily Post Nigeria
Following the current fuel scarcity witnessed during the Yelutide season, President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly summoned the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu and Maikanti Baru, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National …
Nine Highlights Of 2017 That Buhari Government Would Not Like To Recall
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!