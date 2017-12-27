Fuel scarcity continue to bite harder – Independent Television and Radio



Independent Television and Radio Fuel scarcity continue to bite harder

Independent Television and Radio

There were more queues in filling stations across Benin metropolis today as motorists crowd NNPC mega filling stations and other filling stations operated by major marketers in the state. Aigboje Ikhuoria reports that Motorists are still groaning under …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

