Fuel scarcity: Drop Petroleum Minister portfolio now – NANS warns Buhari

National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Zone B, has told President Muhammadu Buhari to disengage himself from the Ministry of Petroleum Resources as Minister. This is contained in a statement by zonal coordinator, Comrade Pedro Obi. ￼ NANS noted that “Buhari’s pseudo heading of the Petroleum Ministry has presented an uncertainty in the petroleum industry, […]

Fuel scarcity: Drop Petroleum Minister portfolio now – NANS warns Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

