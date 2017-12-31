Fuel scarcity ends in FCT as motorists relish ease of buying petrol

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Scarcity of petrol has become history in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as motorists relish the ease of buy fuel in filling stations across the nation’s capital.

Vanguard reports that some of the motorists that its correspondent met at various filling stations on Sunday afternoon were happy spending as little as five minutes before buying the petrol they need.

One of motorists, Abdullahi Suleiman, ‎told Vanguard that he was happy that fuel marketers decided to put an end to the unjustifiable hoarding of the product which put many Nigerians on the path of hardship during the Christmas period.

According to him, fuel marketers created the artificial scarcity in order to settle scores with the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

”You could read it from my face that I am happy that we can now buy the fuel we need with the kind of ease we used to enjoy some weeks back.

“This kind of ease was almost becoming alien to us. No thanks to oil marketers who decided to settle scores with the federal government at the expense of ordinary citizens,” Suleiman said.

In a similar vein, Cyril Igwe, said he was glad that whatever the marketers had up their sleeves had been exposed; and their aim brought to naught.

He further called for proactive measures to be put in place by relevant agencies of government in order to forestall the re-occurrence of the kind of artificial scarcity that almost destabilised businesses in the FCT, and made the Christmas holiday gloomy for most families.

‎Igwe said most of the motorists no longer had any need to buy fuel from black market, while others need not fear remaining stuck in long queues just to buy fuel from filling stations.

“I just came in a few minutes ago and I am almost leaving with the fuel I need,” he said

On his part, the National Coordinator of Civil Society for Development Initiative (CSDI), Abolore Bakare, explained that the recent fuel scarcity experienced across the nation was a ploy by oil marketers to hoodwink the Buhari-led government into the reintroduction of the subsidy regime.

While agreeing that the fuel scarcity was artificially induced, Bakare also accused those running the oil and gas downstream of foisting their exploitative interest on NNPC

He wondered how the oil marketers arrived at a proposed pump price of N171.05k, which NNPC declined, leading to the artificial fuel scarcity.

“We have on good authority that oil marketers proposed increase in pump price to N171.05k which the NNPC declined. That was why they have decided to create artificial scarcity.

“It is glaring to all Nigerians that the downstream industry players have made up their minds to sabotage effort of government at all cost. That’s why they’re hoarding fuel at filling stations across the country.

“We are appalled that when officials of NNPC including the Group GMD, Maikanti Baru, the PPRA Executive Secretary and Minister of State for Petroleum were virtually on supervisory tour of filling stations, yet those saboteurs stuck to their guns,” he said..

Bakare further urged the management of the NNPC not to acquiesce to the demand of those marketers, saying the time of allowing few oil cabals to hijack the destiny of Nigerians had passed.

Vanguard reports that Oando, AYM Shafa, and NNPC filling stations in the FCT were selling fuel at the price of N145 per litre and had no queue of motorists.

