Fuel Scarcity: Nigerians want heads to roll

Nigerians have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to deal decisively with those responsible for the current scarcity of petrol.

Some of the Nigerian who took to their twitter handles prayed the President to punish those who by their actions or inaction, caused the ongoing scarcity.

Replying to a Christmas Day message from President Muhammadu Buhari on his twitter handle @MBuhari, some of them particularly called on the President to sack any of his appointees responsible for the ongoing hardship.

President Buhari on Christmas Day wrote on his handle: “I wish all Nigerians Happy Christmas celebrations.

“As I noted yesterday, the fuel scarcity that has caused many of you to spend this period on fuel queues is deeply regretted.All relevant agencies of Government are working round-the-clock to bring relief to you.

But his message was greeted with negative replies, some calling for his resignation as Petroleum Minister and others urging him to reshuffle his cabinet and take on more productive ministers.

They urged President Buhari to quickly do something to redeem his government and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in line with all its campaign promises.

A twitter user, Victor Lawal, with handle @Vlawal, said that the President should stop apologising for the long queue ocassioned by petrol scarcity and sack non-performing appointees.

“Oga please stop giving excuse. Who have you fired? The #FuelScarcity is primarily a failure of your government and until heads roll, I have stopped taking you serious. No difference between you and previous governments.

For Charles Ameh, with twitter handle @engrameh, he believed that the only solution to the problem of scarcity of petrol was for there to be consequences for failures.

She wrote: “How can the country move forward when there is never consequence for failure and ineptitude? How many Ministers have really delivered in their role?

“Under your government, the consequence for failure is to keep the job and keep failing. This is shameful.

Another user who goes by the name Process Advocate on twitter also reiterated that there was need for non-performing employees and appointees of the president to be sacked.

She wrote: Baba we voted for you to change the way things are done in NIG. You have indolent and incompetent array of staff, but can’t change them. Your appointees mess your govt up but it’s ok by you. No price for incalculable damage they do. We can no longer defend these.

For another user Oluwatobi John, he prayed the President to make the agencies work by setting up effective rewards and punishment systems.

Sir, please make these agencies work. Let’s have true consequence or reward system in this country. Some persons are responsible for our pains at the moment, so let us see someone or some individuals punished for this troubles.

A user identified as A. A Sadiq stressed that those responsible for the scarcity should be severely punished to serve as a deterrent to forestall a recurrence.

