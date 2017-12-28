 Fuel scarcity: NNPC lied against us, we owe FG nothing – Oil marketers | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fuel scarcity: NNPC lied against us, we owe FG nothing – Oil marketers

Posted on Dec 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Executive Secretary of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association (DAPPMA), Olufemi Adewole, on Thursday said the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) lied when it said members of the association owed the government-owned oil firm N26.7bn. According to Adewole, members of DAPPMA had, in the past one month, paid over N90bn for petrol supply but […]

Fuel scarcity: NNPC lied against us, we owe FG nothing – Oil marketers

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.