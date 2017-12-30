 Fuel Scarcity: Organised Labour Threatens Nationwide Strike In New Year | Nigeria Today
Fuel Scarcity: Organised Labour Threatens Nationwide Strike In New Year

Posted on Dec 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The National Labour Congress (NLC) has vowed to take to the streets in protest if the current fuel scarcity crisis in the nation is not addressed. The congress said it could no longer fold its arms and watch more Nigerians descend into poverty on account of the fuel scarcity crisis and its attendant negative spiral…

