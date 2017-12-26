 Fuel scarcity: Our depots empty – Marketers cry out | Nigeria Today
Fuel scarcity: Our depots empty – Marketers cry out

Posted on Dec 26, 2017

Petroleum Products Marketers Association, DAPPMA, on Tuesday stated that their depots are empty. They also expressed concern over the inability of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to supply petrol to its members’ depots across the country. In a statement in Lagos, DAPPMA’s Executive Secretary, Olufemi Adewole, called on NNPC to help the association so as […]

