Fuel scarcity: Prepare for war in 2018 – Labour tells Nigerians
The Organised Labour has told Nigerians to prepare for war against the country’s leadership in 2018. It explained that the war would be against injustice, impunity, corruption and other negative tendencies that have foisted poverty and sufferings on the nation. Speaking through the United Labour Congress of Nigeria, ULC, Labour described 2017 as “a year […]
