Fuel Scarcity: President Buhari apologies to Nigerians

President Buhari has apologies to Nigerians after almost two weeks of silence on fuel scarcity.

The President in a statement issued on Sunday, thanked Nigerians for their patience and apologies for the delay in fixing up the situation. He said intervention measures are already in place and the fuel situation will improve significantly over the next few days.

The statement reads:

“The fuel scarcity being experienced nationwide is regrettable. I sympathise with all Nigerians on having to endure needless fuel queues,

“I am being regularly briefed, especially on the NNPC’s interventions to ensure that there is enough petrol available during this period and beyond

“I have the NNPC’s assurance that the situation will improve significantly over the next few days, as new shipments and supplies are distributed across the country.

“Let me also assure that the relevant agencies will continue to provide updates on the situation. I thank you all for your patience and understanding.”

