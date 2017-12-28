Fuel scarcity regrettable, says senator

Lagos West Senator Solomon Adeola yesterday described the petrol shortage as regrettable especially coming during the Yuletide.

He told reporters at his annual end-of-year party for his constituent in Egbeda/ Alimosho local government area, that he was happy that the effect of the scarcity was wearing out with petrol supply gradually returning to normal in Lagos and in other places.

“I share in the pains that we all went through as a result of the fuel scarcity during Christmas with untold hardship and unforeseen expenses for families across the nation.”

He expressed happiness at the “massive turn out” at the party which has now become a tradition with his constituent.

The senator commended Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for his delivery of democracy dividend across the state and called on his constituent to continue to support the governor and be loyal to APC national leader Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the party.

Christian and Muslim prayers preceded the party. In attendance were APC leaders from Lagos West as well as supporters from Ogun State who came to solidarise with the senator who has expressed interest in becoming Ogun State governor.

The post Fuel scarcity regrettable, says senator appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

