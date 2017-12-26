Fuel scarcity: this sad episode will never be repeated – Osibanjo

Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo says the current fuel crises in the country will never be repeated.

Speaking after holding a meeting with some major oil marketers in Lagos state, Prof Osinbajo said the Federal Government will continue to engage with the marketers to avoid a repeat of the situation in the future.

He said it was so shameful that Nigerians are spending the holidays in discomfort and promised that the situation is currently under control that fuel crisis will be over very soon.

“We will continue to engage the marketers so this sad episode is not repeated.”

Held a meeting with the major Oil marketers this morning. Within the next few days, we expect the fuel queues to be eliminated.

We will continue to engage the marketers so this sad episode is not repeated. pic.twitter.com/EoEm4jEmAG — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) December 25, 2017

“It’s such a shame that Christmas has been, to some extent, with this sort of discomfort,

“This is deeply regretted, and l know that, despite the resilience and strength of people in Lagos and the Nigerian people, we would see ourselves through this and will enjoy our Christmas and have a great new year.

“We will be able to solve the problem; the short period of scarcity is quite a bit of burden, but we know that so long as products are enough and the trucks coming out and feeding the stations, this will be over very soon.”

