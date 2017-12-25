 Fuel Scarcity: Vice-President turns Petrol attendant in Lagos | Nigeria Today
Fuel Scarcity: Vice-President turns Petrol attendant in Lagos

Posted on Dec 25, 2017

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the vice president of Nigeria was seen at a petrol station in Lagos State. He volunteered to be a petrol attendant in other to serve the people.
He said he want to feel what the people are feeling. He made a stop at Oando, Heyden Petroleum by VGC at the Island part of Lagos state.

He described it as ‘Christmas Surprise visit’.

Photos:

