Fuel Scarcity: Vice President Yemi Osibanjo becomes pump attendant in Lagos (Photos)

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, who was in Lagos yesterday, in a way of assuring Nigerians that the fuel scarcity crisis will soon be over, became a petrol station attendant during the visit. The Vice President’s official photographer, Novo Isioro, who shared photos from the Lagos Island visit also wrote; ‘This evening, the Vice President made a […]

The post Fuel Scarcity: Vice President Yemi Osibanjo becomes pump attendant in Lagos (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

